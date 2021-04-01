Upcoming Events

Advertisement

*Live Facebook Roundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Command Team answers your questions on the official Fort Irwin Facebook page, Facebook.com/FtIrwin and KNTC 88.5FM “The Heat” radio.

April 2021 Calendar:

– 4/2: Autism Awareness Table: Front of PX (9-11a.m.)

– 4/2: Easter Crafts: Bldg. 331 (3:30-5p.m.)

– 4/3: Blackhorse Sprint Triathlon: Constitution Park (8a.m.)

– 4/3: Bunny Trail: Army Field (11a.m.-2p.m.)

– 4/4: Easter Services: Protestant Sunrise Service at Jackrabbit Park at 6:30a.m.; Protestant Service at Center Chapel at 11a.m.; Catholic Mass at 9a.m. at Center Chapel; LDS Service at Center Chapel at 1p.m.)

– 4/5: Gold Star Spouses Day: Mojave Arts and Gift Center

(11a.m. -2p.m.)

– 4/6: Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony: Tune in live on Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin

– 4/6: SVUSD Education Summit: Sandy Basin Community Center (9-10a.m.)

– 4/7: CG’s Live Community Update: Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin (2:30p.m.)

– 4/8: RV Park Town Hall: Ingalls Hall (5:30-7:30p.m.)

– 4/16: Ice Cream Giveaway: Sandy Basin (2p.m-5p.m.)

– 4/17: Earth Day Tug of Oar: Oasis Troop Pool (8a.m. – 5p.m.)

– 4/17: Fort Irwin Team RWB Bataan Memorial Death March: Fred Sandridge Sports Park/Yermo (7:30a.m.)

– 4/21: Newcomer Spouses Orientation: Bldg. 109 (9a.m.- 1p.m.)

– 4/21: LifeStream Blood Drive: Sandy Basin Community Center (10a.m. – 6p.m.)

– 4/27: Monthly Community Service Council Meeting: Sandy Basin Community Center (10a.m.) Facebook.com/FtIrwin

– 4/27: NTC Retirement Ceremony: Sandy Basin Community Center: (2pm) Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin

– 4/28: RV Park Town Hall: Ingalls Hall (5:30-7:30p.m.)

*For more information, you can visit the NTC website at home.army.mil/irwin or contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511; the MWR at 760-380-5111 (Facebook.com/FortIrwinFMWR), or the respective organization that is hosting the event*