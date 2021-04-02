Renovations, upgrades discussed at quarterly Housing Town Hall

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Housing and Garrison leaders answered more than dozen questions from the community and discussed upgrades during Fort Irwin’s quarterly Housing Town Hall on March 3.

There were limited guests at the Sandy Basin Community Center and dozens watched online at Facebook.com/FortIrwin.

The Chief of Client Services, Jessaka Menzie, began by breaking down the Tenant Bill of Rights and mentioned a universal lease is in the works.

Representatives from the Villages at Fort Irwin and Garrison’s Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin explained privatized housing (Michaels Management) versus the Garrison Army Housing Office (formerly RCI).

For incoming residents, Housing reps discussed who is eligible to live in each community and how BAH (basic allowance for housing) is used.

In March, the Villages were able to resume new HVAC installs and automatic HVAC filter changes, resume cordless blind installs and yearly HVAC preventive maintenance, and begin plans for a new Super playground.

When it comes to the barracks, Commanding General, Maj. Gen. David Lesperance, said there’s a plan to renovate one building a year for the next, seven straight years. There have already been quality-of-life upgrades including full-sized refrigerators, large microwaves, couches, Blu-ray players and new gaming equipment.

All slides and information from the Housing Town Hall can be found on the main NTC website at home.army.mil/irwin under the main menu’s “Town Hall Slides” tab.

The next Community Service Council meeting is April 27 at 10a.m. at the Sandy Basin Community Center.