School district announces return to hybrid model, athletics

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — On Mar. 19, the Silver Valley Unified School District announced that a return to a hybrid learning model for all 7th-12th grade students will be available to those interested in returning to campus.

The schedule begins on Apr. 5.

“Silver Valley High School, Fort Irwin Middle School and Yermo School will be sharing the details of their plans in the near future,” the district’s statement said. “We are excited to have our students back in school!”

Another piece of good news was the first athletic event of the year for Silver Valley High School—cross country track and field on Mar. 9. The season began after spring break.

The high school also announced that graduation will be on May 25 but, “We are still determining what will be allowed so we can plan accordingly,” SVUSD stated during a recent Facebook Live event.