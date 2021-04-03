Commanding General is promoted, receives new assignment

Advertisement

The Commanding General of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, was officially promoted to Major General on March 24. U.S. Army Forces Commander, Gen. Michael X. Garrett, was at NTC to deliver the Army Oath of Office to Lesperance.

Lesperance was also recently selected to command 2D Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea.

Upon putting on his new rank for the first time, Lesperance addressed his family and senior Army leaders saying, “I was forever hooked. Nothing was more fun or more fulfilling as being a Soldier in the Army.”