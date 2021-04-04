Moment in time for posterity

Advertisement

One day I was flipping through the newspaper and came across an article heading, “Arlington Cemetery’s 105-year-Old Time Capsule is Revealing Lost Treasures.” I was intrigued by the story and the historical things they found in this copper box time capsule, that was removed from the century-old amphitheater. Among its contents was a signed photograph of President Woodrow Wilson, copies of four local newspapers, a tiny American flag, a city directory, and a Bible. This got me thinking, What historic things or information would I put in a time capsule to communicate with the future that could explain what life was like under COVID-19 pandemic?

As much as everyone keeps saying it, these really are unprecedented times that no one alive today has ever experienced. This pandemic has the world in its grip, thus, it is no secret that because of the coronavirus, we are all living through an important moment in history. I would bet that in the future, children in schools will be learning about social distancing, lockdown, and the coronavirus in their history classes. Despite that, years from now, I hope it’s soon, I am praying that, we will be able to look in our rearview mirrors at the COVID-19 pandemic. And in doing so, we might shed a tear or two, from all who lost their life, but then again, I pray that we can also, smile with a jovial from some of the fond memories, of homemade hand sanitizer and people hoarding toilet paper. Yes, we can take comfort in the fact that someday, this will all just be a moment in history.

So why not create a piece of history, by creating a COVID-19 time capsule? This time capsule can document your experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. The younger kids will likely not remember every detail of this historic time, but the stories and the things you put in the time capsule will surely give them a glimpse of what it was like to live during this time.

Whether you were self-quarantining alone or with kids, other family members, or friends, making a time capsule can quantify the significance of this time. Here is the cool thing about this project, you don’t need to spend any money or make any special trips. What will make your time capsule special are the stories you put in along with each of the items you put in it.

In my time capsule, I am going to put: a couple of squares of toilet paper, (if I can spare some!), an empty bottle of hand sanitizer, a mask that was made for me, a list of the shows I binge-watched on Netflix, my son’s commencement ceremony my family did in the backyard, a copy of all my articles I wrote during the pandemic. Also, some of my favorite memes that captures the times, just to name a few of the things. (I think a nice addition, would be a letter to your future self about what living through this pandemic was really like).

While your time capsule may not literally be like the copper box time capsule that was in the article I read, this can be a great start for telling the story of how you spent your time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time capsule can preserve this moment in time for posterity. So, gather everything, put your items in a box, and then stick it in the attic or back of a closet to be forgotten. Years from now, you’ll have an amazing discovery to share with your family, a snapshot of your life and thoughts and feelings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory”

Dr. Seuss