FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Paws & Claws celebrated its grand reopening on March 25, one year after closing for improvements and upgrades.

As Fort Irwin’s only animal boarding facility, the new renovations boast 18 large outdoor runs, as well as a misting system to keep animals active and cool. Paws & Claws will be able house 16 large sized dogs, 12 medium sized dogs, 16 small dogs and six cats.