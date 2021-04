Advertisement

On April 3, the Fort Irwin community took part in the first Blackhorse Sprint Triathlon, with a start and endpoint at Constitution Park, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Individuals and teams swam 200 meters, biked 20 kilometers, and ran five kilometers on courses that spanned the installation. The first place competitor for the 39-42 age group, David Buchanan, also finished with the fastest overall time at 59 minutes and five seconds.