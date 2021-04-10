USO to officially open location at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin

Advertisement

The Bob Hope USO has announced plans to open a facility at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, continuing its mission of supporting America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country with enhanced programming and amenities.

“The services, activities, and events that the USO will provide soldiers and families on the Installation are priceless,” Garrison Commander, Col. Jeanette A. Martin, said. “This partnership enhances the quality of life on-post and providing these types of amenities, at no charge, really makes working and living on Fort Irwin an Installation of choice. We look forward to witnessing the incredible impact this will have on everyone involved.”

The USO will provide programming to Fort Irwin service members and families, including monthly Military Spouse Coffee Connections, single soldier events, family wellness programs including back-to-school support, holiday events, meal programs and story time with the Bob Hope Legacy Reading

Program.

“With most of their time spent executing demanding training exercises, these men and women deserve to have a place where they can connect with their families, as well as their fellow soldiers,” said Bob Hope USO Executive Director, Yvette Kelley. “As a veteran, I understand just how important it is to feel a connection while stationed away from home. We are thrilled to help enhance the lives and experiences of the service members stationed at Fort Irwin by elevating our efforts through new programming and amenities.”

In addition to enhanced programming for service members and families, the USO will upgrade on-site amenities for soldiers deployed to the National Training Center for maneuver training. This will include providing entertainment, games, snacks, and wi-fi connectivity in the Warrior Zone Annex – a more hospitable atmosphere where service members can relax following weeks of demanding training under simulated combat conditions.

The USO location is expected to open this month. For more information on how you can support, volunteer, sponsor or provide in-kind support, visit BobHope.USO.org.