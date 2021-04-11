11th ACR Horse Detachment aims to win Regional Cavalry Competition

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The National Training Center’s 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment is making preparations to attend the Regional Cavalry Competition from April 22-24 in San Angelo, Texas.

The Fort Irwin-based detachment participates in various parades and demonstrations primarily on the west coast but sometimes travels across the country. Its mission is to promote cavalry horsemanship and keep the cavalry tradition alive.

“Our team has taken the feedback from previous years where we competed in regionals and made improvements to our techniques and practices,” said 1st Lt. Michael Gates, Horse Detachment officer in charge. “We are building off of our community relations events to facilitate additional training. The Horse Detachment takes a lot of pride in focusing on giving back to the community as much as possible.”

Since assuming the position at the end of 2020, Gates and the 11th ACR Horse Detachment have participated in seven changes of command, one change of responsibility, and the 120th year celebration of the regiment’s birthday. The Horse Detachment is not limited to ceremonial events— they have assisted with Troop foundational training days by providing a stress-free environment used to listen and learn from one another.

They have also hosted three demonstrations on Fritz Field open to the Fort Irwin community to bring family members and children out to see their training and learn about the history of the cavalry. Most recently, the Horse Detachment opened the festivities with a mounted color guard and cavalry demonstration at the Ridgecrest Rodeo held in Ridgecrest, California, and the Kernville Rodeo in Kernville, California.

The United States Cavalry Association, whose primary focus is to preserve the history and tradition of the U.S. Cavalry, hosts competitions annually for both civilian and military personnel. For the Regional Cavalry Competition, individual competitors are judged and scored on military horsemanship, combat horsemanship, military field jumping, mounted saber, and mounted pistol demonstrations. The USCA also hosts the National Cavalry Competition that will be held from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 in Fort Reno, Oklahoma.

“Competing in the Regional Cavalry Competition will allow our participants for the National Cavalry Competition to get their feet under them,” said 1st Lt. Michael Gates. “It will help them get exposure to competition style events before truly seeing it at nationals.” The 11th ACR Horse Detachment can expect to face others of the last remaining six horse detachments in the Army at both regionals and nationals to include: 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, Fort Hood; B Troop, 4th Cavalry Regiment, Fort Huachuca; Company D, 4th Cavalry Regiment, Fort Carson; Commanding General’s Mounted Colorguard, Fort Riley; and the Field Artillery Half Section, Fort Sill.

In both 2018 and 2019, the 11th ACR Horse Detachment took home the General Casimir Pulaski Award, presented to the military unit that most represented U.S. Cavalry standards. They’re looking to defend the title again in 2021, as the competition was not held last year due to the pandemic. Regionals will be the detachment’s first opportunity to prove that they are a part of “The Best Damn Regiment.”

For more information about the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment or the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment, follow us on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/11thArmoredCavalryRegiment and https://www.facebook.com/11ACRHorseDet.