Commander earns PID

Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, outdoing commanding general of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, earned a PID (“Place in the Desert” April 8. Lesperance’s PID is near LSA Santa Fe. , PIDs are located throughout the Box and are designated for Soldiers and leaders who contribute significantly to the NTC/Fort Irwin mission. Below the windsock is a plaque engraved with LEAD 06, OUTLAW 01 and Scorpion 07, which signify his three assignments to the National Training Center and Fort Irwin.

A change of command ceremony will take place April 22, in which Brig. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor will assume command. Taylor is currently the commander of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Lesperance will become commanding general, 2nd Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea.