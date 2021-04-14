Commanding general inducted into Blackhorse honor rolls

Advertisement

On April 5, 2021, Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, commanding general, National Training Center/Fort Irwin, was inducted into the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Blackhorse Honorary Rolls.

Lesperance graduated from Portland State University in 1989 and was commissioned as an Armor Officer. His first assignment was with 2/11 Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, in Bad Kissingen, Germany, where he served as Tank Platoon Leader, Support Platoon Leader, and Troop Executive Officer from 1990 to 1993, including a deployment in support of Operation Desert Storm.