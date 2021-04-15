NTC hosts Decisive Rotation 21-06

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1-68 Armor Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, Infantry Division, provide security for an objective, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 11, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Ryan Gosselin)
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center
hosts the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (Iron Brigade), Fort Carson, Colo., for Decisive Action for the Rotation 21-06.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-66 AR Iron Knights, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division are maneuvering & pulling security as they dismount during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 11, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. David A. Carvajal)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to A/1-8 IN, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, create clear buildings during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 10, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Gregory C. Jackson Jr.)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-66 AR Iron Knights, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, maneuver and pull security during a dismount during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 10, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Geordan J. Tyquiengco)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4-10 Cavalry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, maneuver and pull security during a dismount during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 10, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Cpl. Michael Mitchell)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 227 Aviation, perform flight preparation on a CHñ47 Chinook, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 10, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1-68 Armor Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, maneuver M7 Bradley vehicles to an objective, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 11, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1-68 Armor Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, utilize a M7 Bradley to provide security for an objective, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 11, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1-68 Armor Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, observe movement of simulated enemy combatants, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 11, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Ryan Gosselin)
