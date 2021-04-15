Scout Troop 67 visits Provost Marshal Office

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Fort Irwin Provost Marshal Office and Physical Security Section of the Fort Irwin Garrison hosted the Scouts of America Troop 67 on March 8.

During the tour, Physical Security Specialist, Tom Boggs, gave a public safety / crime prevention class to the Scouts. Scouts learned how to properly store their bikes, toys, and things of that nature to prevent theft of those precious items.

Following their crime prevention class, the Scouts were able to conduct finger printing in the same manner that Military Police professionals do when processing individuals that committed a crime. The Scouts were very interested and engaged with both the process and the act of finger printing with lots of comments and questioning.

Scouting is one of the United States’ lost treasures that sometimes is overlooked. Many of the Military Policemen and women were talking to the Scouts about when they were young adults and participated in Scouts of America or Girl Scouts of America. Pvt. Redden, who arrived at Fort Irwin in February of 2021, says, “It was cool teaching younger and already interested kids about military policing and the equipment that we use here.”

At the halfway point of Scout Troop 67’s tour, they were able to use the lights, sirens, and other equipment of the police vehicles that are used day to day by Fort Irwin’s Military Police professionals.

Many of them enjoyed seeing how the equipment worked and had lots of interesting questions for the policemen and women. One question was, “Can we make the sirens louder?”

The Fort Irwin PMO is looking forward to visits from all types of organizations in the future and are more than willing to give the community a chance to see their capabilities.

The PMO says the Scouts of Troop 67 are the type of young people they look forward to seeing grow up and make a difference in the world.