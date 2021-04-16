Teacher/Student Spotlight

Advertisement

Teacher Spotlight:

Kate Kasprisin

Instructional Aide, Fort Irwin Middle School

FIMS’ staff spotlight goes to Kate Kasprisin. She is one of the newest employees at Fort Irwin MiddleSchool. She currently serves as an instructional aide and is a military spouse that moved to Fort Irwin from Texas. This is her first duty station away from home, and her husband has been in the Army for nine years. She worked in the medical field of ophthalmology for five years before switching to education, and is excited about her new position. The school is thrilled to welcome her to the FIMS family

Student Spotlight:

Marley Johnson

6th Grader, Fort Irwin Middle School

FIMS’ student spotlight is Marley Johnson, a sixth-grade student at Fort Irwin Middle School. Marley’s favorite subject is ELA and she moved to Fort Irwin from Texas. She enjoys hanging out and playing with her sisters. Her favorite color is blue, and one unique fact about Marley is that she has a munchkin cat as a pet.