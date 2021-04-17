Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — To kick off the beginning of Spring, the Villages at Fort Irwin hosted a Sidewalk Chalk Contest on March 20. There were nearly two dozen participants and contest entrants received a pack of sidewalk chalk and stencils. Participants had to limit their artwork to the front of their home’s sidewalk area.

The Villages created an easy-to-follow map of participants, so residents could follow the route, visit and vote.

The top winner was the Kim family with a Military Child theme.

Second and third place went to the Whitesides and the Southard Family. They were awarded a gift card and family activity bags.