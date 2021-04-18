Speed, style awarded in AWANA Grand Prix

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Several families built and raced cars at Fort Irwin Chapel’s AWANA Grand Prix on March 6.

“The Derby brought children together to build cars and have something to look forward to,” Chief Warrant Officer Jared Korman said. “Last year they had 80 cars and 130 children in AWANA.”

This year, there weren’t as many participants — 16 — but everyone said the event was still a success.

The event consisted of unique cars, a sophisticated racetrack which enables volunteers to track the fastest cars, and six gold trophies for awards.

“The cars started off as blocks of wood,” Korman said. “They came in bulk kits of blocks and all the wheels required for eight cars.”

As a part of COVID-19 precautions, the race took place in the back room of Center Chapel while the children watched their cars live on the screen inside the main sanctuary.

Each car was placed in a lane on a sloping track toward the finish line. They ran through a timer and it would place their car. The time automatically was captured on the computer, then the winners were identified and given gold trophies.

Emma Dunn, a fourth grader and the winner, built the fastest car and was on edge when she saw them race her car filled with crayons.

“I never thought I’d be in first or second,” Dunn said. “I was planning to get second or third. I was working for style but speed? I got so scared when my car was put on the track again. I was like oh no, no, no!”

Seven volunteers helped run the race. Capt. Johnathan Moore designated the start release button, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jose Torres was the timekeeper at the computer, Cpt. Aaron Dunn and Korman placed the cars on the track, while Korman’s wife Leslie announced.

Jared and Leslie Korman are avid youth ministry leaders for the AWANA program.

AWANA, which stands for Approved Workmen are not Ashamed, is a non-profit, worldwide ministry that provides Bible-based evangelical and discipleship solutions for children ages 2-18.

The Kormans have concerns the program may shut down on post.

“With COVID and no new volunteers, the program will not exist, and the AWANA Commander leaves this summer without a current replacement,” Jared said.

The AWANA Grand Prix was an attempt to salvage AWANA for the children.

Winners

12-year-old Paul Korman’s car— a pumpkin pie— came in second for speed, and CJ Cole’s (first grader) car came in third place.

Three trophies were also given for the best-styled cars. The children came up with various creations, from a dollop of ice cream on a triangular pie, to a bus with headlights, a yellow fish, and a blue and purple dinosaur.

First, second and third place winners for style were Maddie Miller’s (second grade) Baby Yoda, Paige Korman’s, (age 14) “Herbie” car, and Mollie Miller’s (4th grade) “Speed Racer.”