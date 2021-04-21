NTC Decisive Rotation21-06

(Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1-68th AR, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, surveys the perimeters of a simulated environment during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 16, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1-68th AR, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assumes guard during a simulated battle environment during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 16, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
A U. S. Army AH-64 Apache Helicopter assigned to 227th Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood Texas, provides air support for Soldiers of 1-8 Infantry during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 15, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1-8 Infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prep for an attack during in a simulated training exercise during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 15, 2021 perform a military defense position in a simulated training exercise. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
A U.S. Army Bradley assigned to 1-8 Infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducts radio communications during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 15, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
A U. S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to 227th Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood Texas, provide a military defense position for the 1-8 Infantry, 3/4 ID during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 15, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
U. S. Army AH-64 Apache Helicopters assigned to 227th Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood Texas, flies over 11 ACR enemy forces during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 15, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 392 SC BN supports the 3rd ABCT, 4th Infantry Division, by providing security and observation, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Apr. 17, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations. (Army photograph by Spec. Ryan Gosselin)