Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, Commanding General of the 4th Infantry Division, poses for a photo after speaking with Col. Grant S. Fawcett, Commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 17, 2021.
Army Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, Commanding General of the 4th Infantry Division, speaks with the group of Battalion Commanders before a 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division rehearsal as part of Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 17, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. James K. McCann)
Soldiers assigned to 1-68 AR Sliver Lions, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado; maneuver and pull security during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 18, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
Soldiers assigned to 1-8 infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, mount a mine roller during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 18, 2021. (Army photograph by Cpl. Michael Mitchell)
Soldiers assigned to 1-8 infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, maneuver to breach during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 18, 2021. (Army photograph by Cpl. Michael Mitchell)
Soldiers assigned to 1-68 AR Sliver Lions, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado; maneuver and pull security during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., April 18, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)