General Taylor assumes command

On April 22, Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance relinquished command of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., to Brig. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor.

“What a great day today has been,” said Taylor in a Lead 6 message. “I want to take this opportunity to thank all involved in putting together this morning’s change of command ceremony, and for the wonderful reception that followed.

“I also want to thank Maj. Gen. Lesperance and the NTC staff for the smooth transition, and for establishing a superb legacy of excellence here.”

Taylor is coming in to the National Training Center from the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade located in Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

“As excited as my family and I were for another opportunity to serve here, our excitement multiplied 10-fold following today’s events, as we both feel as if we were being welcomed home,” Taylor continued. “Seeing familiar faces and so many Soldiers, leaders and civilian employees passionate about their mission and this community was quite comforting considering the critical mission of the NTC and Fort Irwin.

Taylor served at Fort Irwin as an Observer Coach/Trainer in the Operations Group, but also grew up at Fort Irwin as a family member, attending Silver Valley High School. Taylor’s children also began their academic careers at Fort Irwin. So, “from my perspective, we are indeed back in our hometown,” he said.

“Nostalgia aside, I do realize the importance of this mission and the critical tasks that lie ahead,” Taylor said. “We’ve got many quality of life initiatives that will continue as we strengthen community life here as COVID conditions continue to improve.

“That said; for more than 40 years, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin has played a critical role in our Army’s readiness enterprise,” Taylor said. “That must and will continue. All of us here have a singular mission and solemn duty to ensure that American Soldiers win at the point of contact, in the first battle, of the next war by providing the most realistic training environment anywhere on earth.

Taylor concluded by saying, “Together, we will do this. It is an honor to serve with you and I look forward to a grate ride.”

Lesperance is heading to Korea where he will assume command of the 2nd Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea.