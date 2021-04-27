U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo., perform breaching operations and live fire exercises, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 21, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Armored Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center hosts the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (Iron Brigade), Fort Carson, Colo., for the Decisive Action Rotation 21-06.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 227th Aviation provide air support to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo., during breaching operations and live fire exercises, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 21, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Armored Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo., maneuver in to defensive fighting positions for live fire exercises, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 23, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Armored Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Joshua Alvey)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo., prepare defensive fighting position for live fire exercises, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 23, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Armored Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Joshua Alvey)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo., provide defensive armor concealment for live fire exercises, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 23, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Armored Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Joshua Alvey)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-8 IN, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo., perform breaching operations and live fire exercises, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-06 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., April 21, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Armored Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Colton Pope)
