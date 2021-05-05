Weed Army Community Hospital hosts visitors

Advertisement

Weed Army Community Hospital’s commander Col. Nancy Parson, left, briefs U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations Maj. Gen. Jeffrey L. Milhorn, center, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division Commander Brig. Gen. Paul Owen, right, about the Mother-Baby unit, which features labor and delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms, one C-Section suite and a nursery during an April 26, 2021, tour of the hospital.

Milhorn, the Corps’ deputy commanding general for Military and International Operations, toured several project sites across the desert and the coastline — from the National Training Center at Fort Irwin to Vandenburg Air Force Base — during his visit to California.