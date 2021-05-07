Community members rev their engines during Top Gear America visit

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The hosts of Top Gear America visited the National Training Center and Fort Irwin for a three-day trip in April.

Whether it’s searching for the perfect road to unleash elite supercars on or heading out on an epic road trip in a trio of clunkers, Top Gear America is the world’s most popular motoring show.

Hosts Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry, and Jethro Bovingdon provided a community meet and greet at the Blue Track on April 26. The Top Gear America team is on a mission to drive the wheels off whatever they can get their hands on and spent time filming an upcoming episode out in “The Box” training area.