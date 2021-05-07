Advertisement

Soldiers across Fort Irwin participated in the Norwegian Foot March hosted by 511th MICO, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, on April 28, 2021, at Fort Irwin, Calif., to give participants an opportunity to achieve the foreign badge.

The Norwegian Embassy has suspended the normal requirement that any event must have a Norwegian official present and provides remote certification for units that wish to execute their own events.

Standards for participants of the Norwegian Foot March are:

1) Complete the 18.6-mile course in the time allocated to their age/gender.

2) Complete the foot march using an issued or military-style ruck weighing a minimum of 11 kilograms / 25 pounds (dry weight).

3) Complete the event prior to the start of Begin Morning Nautical Twilight (BMNT).

4) Fulfill official duties for a full duty day following the completion of the event.