Fort Irwin Celebrates Month of the Military Child

The Exchange

More than 100 children were celebrated during Fort Irwin’s Main Post Exchange store’s Month of the Military Child even on April 21.

The Exchange joined forces with the Family and MWR, the Villages at Fort Irwin housing, Child Youth Services, the Fort Irwin Fire Department and several commercial entities. About 150 children received a safety bag that consisted of sunscreen, face masks and a 2021 brat patch.

The DeGroot family participated in the bike raffle and the family won a 20” Twirl bike donated by a local vendor.

“Thank you, one of their bikes broke few days ago,” the family said. “We found something fun to do on Saturday and we appreciate you guys. Thank you for doing this events for the community.”

The first 100 attendees received a bag of popcorn that was donated by the AAFES movie theatre. The Commissary also donated 168 bottles of water and other organizations had great giveaways. The event included a “dunk the manager” dunk tank, pop the balloon with hardlines, coloring, grow your plants with the stockroom for Earth Day, hula hooping, train rides and much more.

Adam Hedinger visited all ten event stations and won a Huffy 16” bike in the bike raffle.

“Thank You Exchange,” he said.

Social distancing and a sanitation station was strictly enforced at the event.

ACS Walk

The Family Advocacy Program held the Walk/Run a Mile for a Child Event on March 31, 2021 at the Blue Track. This was the joint kickoff event for Child Abuse Prevention Month and Month of the Military Child, which the Army recognizes each April. The Garrison Commander addressed the community attendees, as well as those attending via Facebook Live. Afterwards, a proclamation was signed, emphasizing the kickoff for this year’s child abuse prevention efforts.

ACS Ice Cream Giveaway

Fort Irwin’s Army Community Services Program held a drive-up Ice Cream and Activity Bag Giveaway on April 16 at the Sandy Basin Community Center, in recognition of Month of the Military Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month. The event was also sponsored by the Villages at Fort Irwin and the USO. Hundred of children were served individually-wrapped creamsicles, popsicles, fudgesicles and more. The activity bags included birdhouses to decorate, stress sand, frisbees, paint, bubbles and coloring pencils.