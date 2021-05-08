Plenty of COVID-19 vaccine doses available on post

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Weed Army Community Hospital has begun administering the Pfizer vaccine and leaders say there is no shortage of shots available for the community.

“We have plenty of vaccine available,” WACH Commander, Col. Nancy Parson said during an April 27 Community Town Hall. “Everyone who wants the vaccine, please make an appointment.”

The hospital is currently only offering Moderna as a second dose for those who previously received it as a first dose. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have proven to have a 90 percent effective rate and WACH leaders recommend individuals get vaccinated when they have the opportunity, regardless of the brand of vaccine.

The hospital is offering vaccines on May 7 and May 8 at the Mary Walker Center at 170 Inner Loop Road and will have many vaccine events through June. Everyone is asked to make an appointment by visiting Weed-irwin.tricare.mil.

Everyone who is a DoD beneficiary can get a shot, as long as they’re at least 16 years old.

Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor asked commanders to emphasize the importance of getting the vaccine with their soldier.

“We set a goal that every soldier who has elected to have the vaccine or who has not declined to have the vaccine, should be vaccinated prior to block leave,” Taylor said during the Town Hall.

He said no one will be required to take the shot under its current emergency use authorization but said, “they are safe and effective, they remain absolutely optional. It is proven to be healthy, we know it to save thousands of lives, and now’s the time for us to encourage our soldiers and our family members to get the vaccine, so we can gradually move out of this pandemic.”

During the Commanding General’s live community update on May 5, Medical director and Deputy Commander for Clinical Services for the hospital, Col. Luis Rivero, said, “I am happy to report that since we began vaccinations back in December (2020), we have not had any deaths or any serious, adverse reactions to our vaccination efforts here.”

Fort Irwin residents who are experiencing symptoms or believe they may have been exposed to COVID-can also call the COVID-19 hotline at 760-383-5304.