Colonel Simmering earns PID

Col Michael J. Simmering’s Place in the Desert was unveiled May 7, 2021.

PID’s are placed throughout the training area (The Box) in honor of the Soldiers and Leaders who have significantly contributed to the mission here at the National Training Center.

“Simmering’s Summit” was unveiled in honor of the 27th commander of Operations Group, National Training Center.

Simmering served as Outlaw 01 from July 2019 through June 2021. “Simmering’s Summit” will continuously serve as a beacon to all units who come here to train. It is a representation of the many dedicated hours he spent Observing/Controlling/Training Rotational Units and the impact he has made on Operations Group and The National Training Center/Fort Irwin as a whole.