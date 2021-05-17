Defense Health Agency head visit hospital

Advertisement

Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, the director of the Defense Health Agency, visited Weed Army Community Hospital May 12. 2021.

During his visit, Place hosted a town hall and took a tour of the hospital.

The Defense Health Agency is a joint, integrated Combat Support Agency that enables the Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to Combatant Commands in both peacetime and wartime. The DHA supports the delivery of integrated, affordable, and high quality health services to Military Health System beneficiaries and is responsible for driving greater integration of clinical and business processes across the MHS.

The DHA is located in Falls Church, Va.