On May 10, 2021, Operations Group, at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin Calif., dedicated “Foundation’s Point” just outside of the Operations Group Headquarters building. “Foundation’s Point” is a Place in the Desert (PID) which will stand forever as a representation of the past, present and future Department of the Army Civilian employees that have dedicated their careers to the betterment of our soldiers, leaders and our mission.

Army Civilians are the foundation of Operations Group that brings continuous leadership and stability to our organization