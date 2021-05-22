Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/11ACRHorseDet/videos/115107780641171

We have some great Troopers representing the 11th armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse at the 11th ACR Horse Detachment, Fort Irwin, Calif., one of the few remaining active duty horse detachments in the United States Army. Come join our team!

The Horse Detachment is a temporary assignment in the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse and we accept Troopers from all MOS! We’re proud of our Cavalry history and our mission of Keeping Tradition Alive! Come join the Best Damn Team in the Best Damn Regiment! BLACKHORSE!