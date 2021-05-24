Advertisement

Soldier for a Day, Carson Gardner, is commissioned as second lietenant by the NTC/Fort Irwin Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, May 24, 2021.

Eight year old “Lt.” Gardner will spend the day with 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse and 916th Support Brigade Soldiers fulfilling his dream of being a Soldier through the Make-A-Wish foundation. Planned events include: riding in military vehicles; M1 tank simulator; and demonstrations on weapons, aircraft and from our 11th ACR Horse Detachment Horse Detachment.