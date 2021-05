Advertisement

On May 24, 2021, Capt. Gabriella R. Katz took command of Hawg Company, 2/11 Squadron, from Capt. Christopher W. Abdul at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif. Katz is the first female Armor company commander in 11th ACR history. Abdul will assume command of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2/11, in the coming weeks.