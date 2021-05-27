Memorial Day at Riverside National Cemetery

Advertisement

Thanks to easing of restrictions by the VA National Cemetery Administration, the Riverside National Cemetery will once again host Flag Placing on May 29.

The cemetery will provide the flags, and volunteers will place them on the gravesites.

For more information about volunteering, contact Brennan Leininger at 714-325-8301.

The Riverside National Cemetery is located at 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, in Riverside, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/riverside.asp or call 951-653-8417.