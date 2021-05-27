Advertisement

“Riding in the tank was my favorite part of the day. The helicopters were awesome!”

On May 24, leaders at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin granted a wish for eight-year-old Carson Gardner, as a part of a Make-A-Wish event.

Carson has a progressive condition called Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy for which there’s no known cure and wanted to be a Soldier for a day.

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, along with the 916th Support Brigade provided a full day of activities for Carson and his family. The day began with a meet and greet with the Commanding General of the NTC/Fort Irwin, Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor, where Carson was promoted to “2nd Lieutenant.”

Carson was provided an official Army uniform and name tag and went on to be promoted throughout the day at each of his stops, culminating with the final rank of “Colonel” by 11th ACR Commander, Col. Todd Hook.

Carson’s day included a demonstration of various pyrotechnic simulations and artillery firing, a UH-60 Black Hawk aerial training demo, rides in three combat-style vehicles, weapons simulations, tours of military vehicles and aircraft, meeting and petting the unit’s horses, and more.

He also had an opportunity to try a military meals-ready-to-eat (MREs) but he was not a fan.

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization that helps fulfill wishes of children with critical illnesses.