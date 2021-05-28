Fort Irwin Housing Residents

The Department of the Army Inspector General invites all residents of Fort Irwin, Calif., housing to have a chance to meet and voice their thoughts and concerns at the DAIG Residential Sensing Sessions.

This is a follow-up to the 2019 DAIG housing inspection. Your voice matters, and the intent of these sessions is to assess effectiveness of the 2019 recommendations.

Sensing Sessions are scheduled for June 10 and 11, both in-person and virtual.

June 10, in person

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sandy Basin Community Center, and

5:30-7 p.m. also at the Sandy Basin Community Center

June 10, virtual

10-11:30 a.m., and 2-3:30 p.m.

The link is https://conference.apps.mil/webconf/s98v8idz85evbtqq6ot5a6pnmx2ntrf

June 11, in person

9:30-11 a.m. at the Sandy Basin Community Center, and

Noon-1:30 p.m., also at the Sandy Basin Community Center

June 11, virtual

1-2:30 p.m.

The link is https://conference.apps.mil/webconf/fqk2nxijb6kw2en53vfrkvueqwjms9vy

If you are unable to attend, either in-person or virtually, but have questions, you can submit them by calling 760-380-3038.