Welcome Back!

The Fort Irwin Middle School and Teen Center open recreation is reopening June 2, and will be open 1-6 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays.

Open to registered CYS youth currently enrolled in grades 6-12. Featured activities will include youth technology STEM lab, sports, arts, and recreation.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. A face mask must be worn in the facility, and participation numbers are limited. All students must be registered with CYS Parent Central before enrolling in youth programming.

To register for CYS, call 760-380-2257 or visit Parent Central Services in Bldg. 21.