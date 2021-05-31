Advertisement

On the morning of May 25, 2021, Troopers participating in the Spur Ride assembled for the opening ceremony at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif. Immediately following the ceremony, participants conducted a layout of their equipment before departing into the training area.

Participants then foot marched over 18 miles to 15 stations from May 25 to May 26. The stations consisted of traditional Cavalry tasks and Expert Infantryman Badge/Expert Soldier Badge tasks including call for fire, weapons lanes, react to contact, vehicle identification, obstacle reconnaissance, medical evacuation, unit history, and more.

At the end of the Spur Ride, the Regiment hosted an induction of 193 Troopers into the Order of the Spur at Fritz Field.

“Let it be known that with saber, colt, and carbine, and having demonstrated the skills, fitness, dash, discipline, and cunning of the United States Cavalry Trooper you are hereby entered into the Order of the Spur!”

Congratulations to those that earned their Silver Spurs!