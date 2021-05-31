VA National Cemeteries no longer restricting gathering sizes at committal memorial services

Advertisement

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration lifted all restrictions on gathering sizes at committal and memorial services in VA national cemeteries effective May 26, 2021.

Earlier, the NCA announced it had adjusted its rules for visitors and staff members in accordance with the CDC’s new guidance, Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People. Fully vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks and physically distance themselves while at a national cemetery.

Consistent with the new CDC guidance, NCA still requires persons who are not fully vaccinated to practice the safety procedures recommended by the CDC — such as wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing — while visiting a cemetery or attending a service.

For more information, visit the NCA website, https://wwww.cem.va.gov or contact your local national cemetery.