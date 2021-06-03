Upcoming Events

Advertisement

*Live Facebook Roundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Command Team answers your questions on the official Fort Irwin Facebook page, Facebook.com/FtIrwin and KNTC 88.5FM “The Heat” radio.

June 2021 Calendar:

-6/2: CG’s Live Community Update: Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin (2:30p.m.)

-6/2: Stress Management & Self Care: Contact ACS/Family Advocacy Program at 380-2409 to register (1:30-2:30p.m.)

-6/3: Love Your Relationship: A Marriage Workshop: Contact ACS/Family Advocacy Program at 380-2409 to register (10a.m. – 12p.m.)

-6/4: Donut Day Giveaway: Sandy Basin Community Courtyard (9a.m. – 12p.m.)

-6/19: Father’s Day Food Truck Festival: Villages at Fort Irwin (6p.m. – 9p.m.)

-6/14: Army Birthday Cavalry Demonstration: Fritz Field (10a.m.)

-6/14: Army Birthday Celebration: Coyote Café (11a.m.)

-6/14: Army Heritage Month EEO Observance: Coyote Café (11:30a.m., immediately following the Army Birthday Celebration and streamed on Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin)

-6/16: LifeStream Blood Drive: Sandy Basin Community Center (10a.m. – 6p.m.)

-6/19: Online Gaming Tournament (More details to come from the FMWR)

-6/22: Monthly Community Service Council Meeting: Sandy Basin Community Center (10a.m.) Tune in live on Facebook.com/FtIrwin

-6/22: Monthly Retirement Ceremony: Sandy Basin Community Center (2p.m.) Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin

-6/23: Stress & Anger Management: Contact ACS/Family Advocacy Program at 380-2409 to register (1:30 – 2:30p.m.)

-6/25: Garrison Change of Command: Sandy Basin Community Center (10a.m.) Tune in live on Facebook.com/FtIrwin

-6/29: Financial Readiness Workshop: Bldg. 109 Conference Room (2:30-3:30p.m.) 979-6367 to register

***Independence Day Spectacular: There will be an event on July 4th from 4p.m. – 8:30p.m. at Army Field and the Blue Track. More information to come from the FMWR!

*Every Tuesday and Thursday: Virtual Play Mornings: facebook.com/irwinacs (10:15-11:30a.m.)

*For more information, you can visit the NTC website at home.army.mil/irwin or contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511; the MWR at 760-380-5111 (Facebook.com/FortIrwinFMWR), or the respective organization that is hosting the event*