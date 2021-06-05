New Army pay, personnel mobile app

Advertisement

The U.S. Army announced June 2 that its Integrated Personal and Pay System — Army (IPPS-A) mobile application is available for download on the Apple Store for iOS operating systems.

The IPPS-A app is the first in the Army to allow mobile access to an Army human resources system, with technology comparable to secure banking and personal service apps. Now users can use the Apple Store to download the app, which allows Soldiers to easily complete required training in preparation for IPPS-A Release 3, which will go live in December.

“The IPPS-A mobile app is a force-multiplier. Access and situational awareness of personnel transactions will be delivered at your fingertips, giving the total Army more transparency than ever before,” said Col. Gregory Johnson, IPPS-A Functional Management Division Chief.

In December, about 1 million active-duty, Army National Guard and Reserve Soldiers will use IPPS-A for their personnel actions, completing the Army’s transition to a talent management system and a human-resources data-rich environment. The app delivers Soldier personnel records and transactions on any mobile device without requiring a common access card for authentication.

Capabilities include submitting help inquiries, requesting updates to records and monitoring the status of personnel actions without an in-person trip to a personnel office. Through the app, self-service transactions are automated, paper-free and transparent from initiation to approval.

Soldiers with Android phones can still download the app through the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command App Gateway, and plans are underway to make it available on the Google Play Store as well.

To learn more about the IPPS-A mobile app, visit https://ipps-a.army.mil/mobile/.