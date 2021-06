Escorted by the Fort Irwin Military Police, the graduating seniors of Fort Irwin were treated to a parade in their honor. The event hosted by MWR also included a car show for the Fort Irwin Community. “The Staff of MWR were happy to assist the community in celebrating our graduating seniors,” said Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Brandi Crist. Fort Irwin families lined up at the Army Field holding makeshift signs congratulating the graduating seniors and cheering them on.