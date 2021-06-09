11th ACR-Blackhorse attends reunion

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse from Fort Irwin, Calif., sent five Troopers to the Blackhorse Association Reunion in San Antonio last week, where we provided a dismounted Color Guard in our historic 1901 uniforms and were able to meet 11th ACR Veterans who wore the patch before us.

It was an absolutely humbling experience, seeing the amount of pride that veterans from all generations of the regiment’s history still take in the unit, and they welcomed us with open arms! The Veterans shared their deployment and garrison stories with our crew, and asked our Troopers about their old unit and what life in the Regiment is like today.

The 11th ACR has a rich and unique history, and it was a privilege to hear about it from the people who helped write it. Thank you to everyone who worked to get us involved in the reunion and we’re already looking forward to next year’s reunion in Las Vegas! Once a Blackhorse Trooper, always a Blackhorse Trooper! Allons!