U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles assigned to 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), Mississippi Army National Guard, organize into rows in preparation for operations during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., June 02, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. David A. Carvajal)
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center is hosting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard, for Decisive Action Rotation 21-08.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that United States Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 155th armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), Mississippi Army National Guard, travel in a convoy, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., June 3, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Robert Sullivan)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 106TH Brigade Support Battalion, 155th Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), Mississippi Army National Guard lay down wire during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., June 4, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 106TH Brigade Support Battalion, 155th Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), Mississippi Army National Guard drives a vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., June 4, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
An M109A6 Paladin assigned to 2nd Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), Mississippi Army National Guard, is being calibrated at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., June 3, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Kyle Goines)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 155th armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), Mississippi Army National Guard, conduct maintenance, during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., June 3, 2021. (Army photograph by Spec. Robert Sullivan)