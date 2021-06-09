The Villages’ community pool reopens

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The community pool at the Villages closed for the season in September 2019 and reopened on May 7, following a year of COVID-19 restrictions. The pool’s normal season from May to September 2020 was canceled, due to the pandemic, but residents are excited about being able to take a dip in the water again.

“I’m also very thankful that the pool is available,” Katie Smith posted to the Villages Facebook page.” Another resident, Jenn Calhoun posted, “I am also beyond grateful to be able to use the pool.”

Leaders at the Villages said they were thrilled to announce the reopening of the pool, saying reservations were required.

“Given we are restricted to only 120 in the pool area at a time, please be thoughtful of other families and give them a chance to enjoy the facility as well,” the Villages’ commented on their Facebook page. “This won’t last forever. Thanks so much for being patient with all the limitations.”

Here are some of the rules and modifications (for a complete list, visit: https://mailchi.mp/1f7262a43f54/may-newsletter-pool-reopens-post-yard-sale-infant-massage?fbclid=IwAR3eWBAZMPSmq51DQTaG1u6gWa549OB523F5JmT7DDKxVUoz5ilJx4r8mF0)

• Attendance is BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (https://villagesatfortirwin.as.me/pool)

• Appointments can only be booked 24 hours or less in advance. Please book your time slot ahead of time guarantee entry. Walk-ins can scan the QR code at the entrance.

Pool Hours:

• Mondays: Noon – 8 p.m.

• Tuesdays- Sundays: 10a.m. – 8p.m.

Sandy Basin Pool COVID-19 Restrictions:

• Masks will be required by Visitors and Pool Monitors when not in the pool

• Temperatures will be taken at time of arrival

• Pool water chemical levels will be checked every two hours

• There will be one entrance into the pool facility and one exit out

• You must be 18 years of age and older unless accompanied by an adult

• Due to restrictions, pool parties will not be authorized

• A limit of 8 persons allowed per group. 15 families (120 max occupancy) will be allowed to swim on the hour for 50 minutes. Pool will be closed for the remaining 10 minutes for cleaning.

• Restrooms will be available

• Showers and changing stalls will not be available

• Each family will be assigned a 12 feet by 12 feet space around the pool deck and encouraged to stay within their 12 feet of space

• Chairs will now be provided