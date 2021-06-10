Freedom Fitness gym reopens

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Freedom Fitness Center reopened to the community on May 24 to fully-vaccinated service members and beneficiaries.

The gym shut down last April 2020 to begin renovations that include:

• Installation of phase change material (PCM) to increase efficiency, add insulation, and reduce cost

• Installation of fans to move more air and prevent hot spots, particularly in the aerobics room and the basketball court area

• Installation of a transfer switch to make it easier to power during outages, without requiring support from Southern California Energy

• LED lighting upgrades installed

In an effort to prevent confusion and long waits to enter, fully-vaccinated patrons were able to present their vaccination cards at The Box Fitness Center and Memorial Fitness Center to update their household information beginning May 11.

Staff members swipe the customer’s identification cards and annotate that the customer is fully vaccinated. Customers can still update their household information.

After being entered into the system, there will be no requirement to show the vaccination card; however, the requirement for the customer to swipe their identification card upon entry remains in effect.

The hours for Freedom Fitness are Mondays – Fridays from 5a.m. – 10p.m. and Saturdays – Sundays from 9a.m. – 4p.m.