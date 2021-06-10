High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – June 2021

Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – June 2021

To view this month’s digital edition, click on the image below.

Welcome to the June 2021 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin! We have a great issue of news and features lined up for you this month – just click on the link below for your digital edition, or visit our website, http://www.aerotechnews.com/ntcfortirwin for post, Army and defense industry news.

Click on the link below for a full digital copy of High Desert Warrior, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/axon/

Here are some highlights from this month’s issue:

No masks needed, more openings to come: NTC Commanding General: page 1

Fort Irwin hosts annual Best Warrior Competition: page 1

Vaccinations available for 12 to 15-year-olds: page 3

Fort Irwin medics render care to passenger during cross-country flight: page 3

NTC soldier receives Army Safety Guardian Award : page 4

Community swimming pool, gym reopen: page 6

11th ACR Spiritual Resiliency Center strives to empower Soldiers: page 8

Fort Irwin’s Operation Deploy Your Dress celebrating 5 years: page 10

Upcoming events on post: page 12

All this and much more news serving the Fort Irwin community, in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Fort Irwin and the NTC! Click on the link below to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page (facebook.com/HighDesertWarrior) for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews #fortirwinntc #highdesertwarrior