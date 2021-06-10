Jobs, re-openings focus of May Community Service Council meeting

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The community service council meeting, formerly known as the community town hall, focused on jobs, re-openings, and school and health care information for soldiers and residents who are apart of the permanent change of station (PCS) moves this summer.

The event was held on May 25 at the Sandy Basin Community Center and streamed live on Facebook.com/FtIrwin. It is led by the Garrison Command team and Garrison directorates present updates for each of their departments.

The event began with information about the May 27 large-scale job fair put on by Transition Assistance Program.

The options of spouses starting home-based businesses for employment were explained by the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) office, as well as the need for paid contracted instructors like Family Child Care Providers and Child and Youth Services teachers. Both the MWR and the AAFES Exchange have several positions they’re aiming to fill.

“If you have soldiers coming in and they have a spouse or kids that want to work, get with us now,” Steven Ryan, Deputy Garrison Commander said. “We can help ease them into positions and depending on what they’ve done before, they might already be pre-qualified for positions. A lot of our operations are closing down because we can’t hire people.”

Child and Youth Services announced that summer camps will begin again, the Middle School and Teen Center is reopening on June 4 and youth sports and fitness clinics are restarting in June.

The Villages at Fort Irwin announced updates to the community pool that reopened on May 7, including pool chairs that will now be provided.

They also announced that they are conducting free HVAC filter changes. They still offer free air filters at our Self Help Center and each home will receive a full maintenance service on the HVAC system in 2021.

Lastly, a TRICARE representative provided a comprehensive overview on health care options for soldiers and beneficiaries, including eligibility, pharmacies, dental, visions, COVID-19 changes and resources.

All slides can be found on the NTC website at https://home.army.mil/irwin/application/files/4016/2195/4966/Community_Service_Council_25_May_2021.pdf.