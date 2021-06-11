11th ACR challenges 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

On June 6th, 2021, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment defended the city of Nabran and the John Wayne foothills against the Rotational Training Unit during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08, National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The Regiment then launched a counter-attack to disrupt their attack on Hill 781. The purpose of this engagement was to challenge the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team’s ability to capture and hold terrain.