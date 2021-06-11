The National Training Center and Fort Irwin to celebrate the Army’s Birthday

This year marks 246 years of the U.S. Army serving and defending America. No matter the challenges the Army has faced along with our nation, Army soldiers and civilians have had the courage and patriotism to answer the call to serve.

The Commanding General of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor will be joined by the youngest soldier on Fort Irwin, as well as the oldest soldier, as they celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday. The event will take place at Coyote Cafe at 11a.m. on June 14.

Join in the virtual celebrations across the Army, honoring the courage of the American soldier and the total Army force at this link. All times listed are in Eastern Daylight Time. https://www.army.mil/article/245293/u_s_army_birthday_2021_events