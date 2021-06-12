Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 continues

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, moves over terrain as a simulated target during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 7, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Ryan Gosselin)
The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center hosts the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard, for Decisive Action Rotation 21-08.
Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that U.S. Army Units remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.
A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 635th Armored Regiment, Kansas Army National Guard supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, observes and communicates simulated enemy movement utilizing an AN/TWQ-1 AVENGER anti-aircraft system during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 7, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Ryan Gosselin)
A U.S. Army M3A3 Bradley assigned to 1st Battalion, 635th Armored Regiment, Kansas Army National Guard supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, holds a defensive position while halted and observes a helicopter during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 6, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 635th Armored Regiment, Kansas Army National Guard supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, dismount a M3A3 Bradley to capture an objective during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., June 5, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to assigned to 1st Battalion, 635th Armored Regiment, Kansas Army National Guard supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, assemble and operate a simulated FGM-148 JAVLIN during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., June 5, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Ryan Gosselin)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 198th Armored Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), Mississippi Army National Guard, Conduct movement and maneuvering during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif, June 7, 2021 Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Gregory C. Jackson Jr.)
A U.S. Army soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 635th Armored Regiment, Kansas Army National Guard supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, communicates with ground forces the location of simulated aircraft targets during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 7, 2021. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Ryan Gosselin)
A Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, conducts routine maintenance during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif, June 5, 2021 Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Spec. Gregory C. Jackson Jr.)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, M3A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles conduct movement and maneuvering during Decisive Action Rotation 21-08 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif, June 7, 2021 Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (Army photograph by Pfc. Elizabeth Kendrick)