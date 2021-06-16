aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

11th ACR Horse Detachment marks Army birthday

by Aerotech News
(Army photographs)

On June 14, 2021, the 11th ACR Horse Detachment performed a Cavalry demonstration in celebration of the U.S. Army’s 246th birthday, on Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Before the demonstration, the Horse Detachment assigned names to their three new horses: Fritz (left), Yano (middle), and Wickam (right). These are named after our Medal of Honor recipients, Harold Fritz, Rodney Yano, and Jerry Wickam. Our Horse Detachment is one of the few remaining active duty horse detachments in the U.S. Army

ALLONS!

